Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO; Chairman and CEO: ISHIGURO Norihiko; Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo) (www.JETRO.go.jp) is pleased to announce that it will host the TICAD Business Expo&Conference from 20 to 22 August 2025, as one of the Thematic Events of the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9). This event will comprise four zones—Japan Fair, Africa Lounge, Event Stage, and Thematic Exhibitions—bringing together diverse content in one venue in a new style of event organisation. A total of 196 Japanese companies and organisations (including 107 small and medium enterprises (SMEs)) will be participating in Japan Fair, the largest number ever, making the TICAD business Expo&Conference the largest-ever Africa-related event to be organised by JETRO.

TICAD9 will be held in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture from 20 to 22 August 2025, led by the Government of Japan and co-hosted by United Nations, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), African Union Commission (AUC) and World Bank. In conjunction with TICAD9, JETRO has planned the TICAD Business Expo&Conference as a new style of business events that brings together diverse exhibits and opportunities for interaction. In order to support the proactive initiatives of Japanese companies to grasp expanding business opportunities in the African market, JETRO has updated its event model from a conventional exhibition to provide a more practical venue for business exchanges.

Japan Fair aims to create new business opportunities in the African market by introducing excellent products, technologies, and the services of Japanese companies to government officials and business leaders visiting Japan from African countries. The exhibition is comprised of eight thematic zones, based on the African Union’s Agenda 2063, including “Infrastructure,” “Health and Sanitation Improvement,” and “Food Value Chain.” A totally new addition for TICAD9 will be a “Pop Culture” zone.

Africa Lounge will feature the presentation of investment and business information from African governments for Japanese businesspeople interested in doing business in Africa.

The Event Stage will feature seminars based on business themes and thematic panel discussions by Japanese companies. JETRO is also planning panel discussions that bring together key persons from the African business community, as well as other pop culture and innovation-themed events.

At the Thematic Exhibitions JETRO will be showcasing the two themes of “Pop Culture” and “Innovation.” The Pop Culture exhibition will highlight the potential for business development utilising content originating from Japan, and the Innovation exhibition will introduce groundbreaking ideas and technology that promise to open up a new future for Africa and Japan.

In addition to the record number of exhibiting companies and organisations at Japan Fair, the TICAD Business Expo&Conference will incorporate new approaches to exhibitions and planning, including pop culture and innovation, seeking to invigorate business exchanges with Africa in new and unprecedented ways. The event will bring together diverse stakeholders from Japan and Africa and is expected to create new partnerships and business matching opportunities.

JETRO will use this event as an opportunity to continue to support Japanese companies in raising their visibility and expanding their businesses in the African market.

Overview

TICAD9

Name: Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) Date: Wednesday 20 – Friday 22 August 2025 Organiser: Led by the Government of Japan, and co-hosted by the United Nations, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), African Union Commission, and the World Bank Location: Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture Official website: (English) https://apo-opa.co/4meBrh8

(Japanese) https://apo-opa.co/4jSsIzF

TICAD Business Expo&Conference

Date: Wednesday 20 – Friday 22 August 2025 Organiser/Co-Organiser: JETRO, Japan Business Council for Africa (JBCA) Supported by: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Venue: Pacific Yokohama, Hall B&C (Minato-Mirai 1-1-1, Nishi-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa 220-0012) Total area: 10,000 m2 Zones: Japan Fair, Africa Lounge, Event Stage, Thematic Exhibitions

About Japan Fair

Expected exhibitors: 196 companies and organisations (as of May 13) (excluding duplicates) (including in-booth exhibits)

*Of the above number, 107 participants are SMEs

*Participants from 30 Japanese prefectures.

Yamagata (1), Fukushima (1), Ibaraki (1), Gunma (1), Saitama (2), Chiba (2), Tokyo (111), Kanagawa (18), Niigata (1), Ishikawa (2), Yamanashi (1), Nagano (6), Gifu (1), Shizuoka (2), Aichi (6), Shiga (1), Kyoto (7), Osaka (15), Hyogo (13), Nara (1), Okayama (1), Hiroshima (2), Tokushima (1), Kagawa (2), Ehime (2), Fukuoka (1), Saga (1), Kumamoto (2), Miyazaki (1), Okinawa (2). (Figures in parenthesis indicate number of companies/organisations. Includes companies/organisations with more than one location.)

*Number of participants by zone:

Japanese Companies Driving Growth in Africa: 63

Transforming Infrastructure: 55

Advancing Healthcare and Sanitation Standards: 24

Food Value Chain: 23

Skills for the Future: 14

Climate Solutions: 14

Sustainable Urban Development Solutions: 3

Pop Culture: 2

Overview and outcomes of Japan-Africa Business Expo held at TICAD7 in 2019

Date: 28-30 August 2019 Total area: 6,700 m2 No. of visitors: Approx. 21,000 No. of Japan Fair exhibitors: 156 companies/organisations (including 81 SMEs) No. of exhibiting countries in Africa Lounge: 45

