Energy major Kosmos Energy has joined the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 Conference and Exhibition – taking place on December 8-10 in Dakar, Senegal – as a Sponsor. At the forefront of the region’s gas development, the company has achieved several operational milestones over the last year and has now turned to other regional developments. Kosmos Energy’s participation at the event reflects its commitment to engaging potential partners to advance strategic gas projects and is expected to open doors for new collaboration in West African LNG.

With a strong presence in West Africa, Kosmos Energy has been at the helm of the MSGBC region’s LNG market. In collaboration with its partners energy major bp (operator), Senegal’s national oil company (NOC) Petrosen and Mauritania’s NOC Société Mauritanienne Des Hydrocarbures, Kosmos Energy exported the first LNG cargo from the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project in April 2025, with the Gimi FLNG vessel reaching its commercial operations date in June 2025. Situated on the maritime border of Senegal and Mauritania, the project is the first major LNG development in the region. GTA achieved LNG production in February 2025, with the first phase targeting 2.3 million tons per annum. The partners are now looking towards the second phase of the development, which will increase production to 5 mtpa.

The success of GTA has not only positioned Senegal and Mauritania as global gas exporters but has demonstrated the viability of investing in large-scale offshore gas projects in the MSGBC region. Beyond GTA, Kosmos Energy is also developing the Yakaar-Teranga project, estimated to hold up to 25 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves. Situated in Senegal, the project is led by Kosmos Energy as the operator in partnership with Petrosen. The companies are currently seeking partners to support development activities, highlighting a strategic opportunity for international firms.

Both GTA and Yakaar-Teranga are expected to unlock significant opportunities for the region. While GTA focuses predominantly on exports – with a portion designated for domestic use in Senegal and Mauritania – Yakaar-Teranga prioritizes low-cost gas produced primarily for domestic markets. This will be combined with an offshore LNG facility which will export gas to international markets, thereby enhancing the country’s status as a global supplier. Yakaar-Teranga targets the production of 550 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, with domestic gas transported via pipeline to shore.

“Through landmark projects like GTA and Yakaar-Teranga, Kosmos Energy has proven its capacity to pioneer large-scale gas developments that redefine West Africa’s energy landscape. The company’s vision, technical excellence and long-term commitment continue to inspire confidence in the MSGBC region’s transition into a globally competitive LNG hub,” states Sandra Jeque, Project Director, Energy Capital&Power.

Kosmos Energy’s participation at the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference – the region’s premier energy event – reflects a renewed drive to deepen collaboration and attract new partnerships across the gas value chain. As one of the region’s leading project developers, the company’s presence reinforces industry confidence, supports knowledge exchange and showcases the strategic opportunities that lie within the MSGBC basin’s evolving LNG landscape.

Explore opportunities, foster partnerships and stay at the forefront of the MSGBC region’s oil, gas and power sector. Visit www.MSGBCOilGasAndPower.com to secure your participation at the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.