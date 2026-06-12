Kora (www.KoraHQ.com), the payment infrastructure platform, has joined the International Air Transport Association's IATA Financial Gateway (IFG) (https://apo-opa.co/4ovs4va), connecting global airlines to Africa's payment ecosystem through a single, reliable infrastructure layer.

IATA Financial Gateway is the airline industry's dedicated payment orchestration and management platform. IFG brings together global, regional and local payment partners to provide airlines with the right mix of payment options to maximize acceptance, reduce cost, and better serve customers in every market. Through this integration, airlines and travel agencies using IFG can now accept payments across Africa via Kora, including cards, bank transfers, mobile money, and local alternative payment methods, without building or managing multiple complex integrations independently.

Africa is one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world. The continent is expected to add more than 300 million new passengers by 2050. Yet global airlines have long faced a fundamental operational challenge when entering African markets: fragmented local payment rails, FX complexity, disconnected settlement systems, and the burden of managing multiple payment service provider relationships across Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Egypt and South Africa. This partnership removes that friction. One connection through IFG gives airlines access to Kora's full African payment infrastructure, with the settlement reliability and local compliance that enterprise operations require.

Dickson Nsofor, CEO of Kora, said: "Africa is not a market to figure out later. It is a growth opportunity that demands serious infrastructure today. Our partnership with IATA signals that the rails are ready. Global airlines no longer have to choose between expanding into Africa and managing payment complexity. With Kora inside IFG, they get both."

IATA currently represents over 370 international airlines globally. With Kora now part of IFG, those airlines gain direct access to Africa's payment stack across every market Kora operates in.

IATA Financial Gateway (IFG) enables increased travel payment processing flexibility for the world’s airlines and travel suppliers to build a cost-effective travel payment strategy. Kora's participation strengthens our ability to serve airlines operating in or expanding across African markets," said Kamil Al-Awadhi, Regional Vice President, Africa and Middle East.

Media Contact:

Olawale Akinola

olawale@korapay.com

+2347074524072

About Kora:

Kora (www.KoraHQ.com) is a payment infrastructure platform enabling pay-ins, payouts, and settlements across Africa . Built for the complexity of African markets, Kora provides the reliability, local compliance, and settlement infrastructure that enterprises and financial institutions depend on.

Learn more at www.KoraHQ.com.

About IATA:

IATA represents over 370 airlines accounting for some 85% of global air traffic.