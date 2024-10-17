International oil and gas service company Kontinental Energy Services (KES) and U.S.-based upstream company Gulfstream Services will participate as Bronze Exhibitors at this year’s African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy 2024 conference in Cape Town this November. Operating in key African oil and gas markets, KES and Gulfstream Services will leverage the AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 platform to showcase their specialized expertise, advice and solutions to international businesses and industry leaders.

Serving as the premier energy event for the African continent, AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 – taking place in Cape Town from November 4-8 – recognizes the value of tailor-made branding experiences. As such, the conference will feature an exhibition that provides attendees with exposure to a wide range of African energy projects, technical innovations and market opportunities.

AEW: Invest in African Energy is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

Last November, KES partnered with Gulfstream Services to support the development of oil and gas projects across Africa. Under the partnership, the two companies agreed to establish workstation hubs across the continent and facilitate the maintenance and provision of equipment and technical training across the upstream sector. Poised to support a number of projects across the continent, the partnership will focus on supporting oilfield operations in Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, the Republic of the Congo, Angola, Namibia and Nigeria. In line with providing cost-effective services in the countries where they operate, KES and Gulfstream Services will also support economic growth, job creation and local content development across the continent.

As a world-class supplier of high-pressure equipment; offshore drilling completion and intervention applications; pumping operations support; and hydraulic support systems KES is set to bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to this year’s exhibition. Meanwhile, Gulfstream Services offers a wide range of engineering equipment and technical solutions across the entire life cycle of well drilling. The company has experience in every aspect of production, from well-drilling to completions, production, well intervention and decommissioning, providing customers with quality products such as high-pressure piping, wireline control equipment and spill mitigation systems.

At AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024, KES will showcase its specialized expertise and innovative solutions in a dedicated environment that highlights the latest developments in African energy, positioning the company as a leader in the oil and gas services industry. KES and Gulfstream Services join a wide range of exhibition structures, showcasing the companies’ services, talent and competitive edge to over 5,000 delegates.

“The involvement of Kontinental Energy Services and Gulfstream Services at AEW: Invest in African Energy underscores the importance of engaging industry leaders dedicated to transforming Africa’s energy landscape. Their expertise and focus on local content development will significantly enhance our mandate to make energy poverty history and empower Africans to write their own stories in energy development. We look forward to fostering meaningful connections that drive progress across the continent,” states African Energy Chamber Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk.