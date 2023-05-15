KONTATM, publisher of the platform of the same name dedicated to supplier expense management, is proud to announce its participation in GITEX Africa 2023 (https://GITEXAfrica.com/). This major event, dedicated to technology and innovation, will be held in Marrakech from May 31 to June 2, 2023.

GITEX Africa, the regional edition of the famous Dubai event, aims to be a unique platform bringing together international leaders, promising startups, investors, and decision-makers, to share and discuss the latest advances in the tech sector.

"We are excited to attend GITEX Africa 2023" confirms Issam DAHMAN, CEO and co-founder of KONTATM. "It is a unique opportunity to showcase our platform’s capacity to automate the entire lifecycle of supplier invoices, allowing companies to save time and resources to focus on their core business," adds Mehdi ZIRARI, Chief Product Officer and co-founder.

KONTATM team will be present throughout the event to present its platform dedicated to financial services, discuss market trends, and establish new collaborations.

About KONTATM :

Since 2019, KONTATM has been supporting financial departments with one goal: facilitate finances’ management to allow them to create value. The platform processes more than 600,000 invoices per year and has more than 10,000 suppliers referenced in 7 countries in Africa and Europe.