KnowBe4 (www.KnowBe4.com), the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is proud to announce that its AI-native platform, Artificial Intelligence Defense Agents, AIDA, enables long term culture change and human risk reduction. With the increasing threat of cybercriminals leveraging AI, KnowBe4 is committed to utilizing AI to enhance security measures and protect employees against social engineering.

Unveiled and demonstrated at KnowBe4's KB4-CON, AIDA represents a signficant step forward in safeguarding users against the malicious use of AI by cybercriminals. AIDA enables organizations to automate the dynamic selection of security awareness training and testing to give users a more individualized learning experience based on their specific needs. Preliminary testing has already demonstrated the effectiveness of AIDA, and as AI-enabled technologies become more integrated into KnowBe4's operations, defenses against all types of attacks are expected to improve.

KnowBe4 has long recognized the potential of AI in improving customers' lives. The company has been utilizing AI-enabled tools extensively, examining AI from both an attacker's and a defender's perspective. Rigorous testing, research, and simulations have been conducted to understand how AI can be employed to enhance social engineering attacks, as well as to develop strategies to counter AI-enabled attacks.

"At KnowBe4, we have been using AI for nearly six years and we are researching and enabling it in everything we do to ultimately help our customers to better protect their organizations,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “By significantly expanding the capabilities of AIDA, we are redefining success for organizations through the power of AI. By using hyper-personalization and engaging users with precisely tailored training and simulations, AIDA adapts in real-time to prepare employees to manage AI-driven social engineering attacks."

AIDA highlights KnowBe4’s commitment to continually innovate and offer its customers the most advanced and effective security management. By harnessing the power of AI, AIDA aims to educate employees against the pitfalls of social engineering and reinforce organizational defenses against cybersecurity threats.

