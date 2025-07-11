Under the High Patronage of His Excellency Mr. Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kinshasa will host the first-ever World Music and Tourism Festival. UN Tourism joins the event as a supporting partner, reinforcing the shared value of culture and tourism for sustainable development and for building mutual understanding and peace.

Held under the theme “The Rumba Route for Peace,” the Festival will highlight how music can connect cultures, strengthen communities, and create opportunities. It also supports national efforts to promote cultural heritage, grow the creative economy and build peace through cultural exchange.

Music, Heritage, and Innovation

The festival will spotlight Congolese Rumba recognized by UNESCO in 2021 and its role in shaping identity and tourism. UN Tourism’s involvement is part of wider efforts to link cultural assets to inclusive growth and cross-cultural exchange across Africa.

A Three-Day Programme of Culture and Collaboration

Hosted at the Central African Cultural and Arts Centre (CCAPAC), the Festival will feature Roundtables on:

Musical diplomacy for peace

Copyrights and fair pay for artists

Music and destination branding

Youth and digital innovation in culture

As well as:

A Cultural Village and Exhibition Centre

Performances from Congolese and international artists

A “Fair Play” Masterclass for artists and entrepreneurs

A Rumba-themed welcome, Gala Dinner, and cultural tours

As H.E. Mr. Didier M’Pambia Musanga, Minister of Tourism of the Democratic Republic of Congo, stated: “The Festival will bring together voices to explore how music shapes lives, drives economic opportunity, and through innovation and technology, fosters greater connection among people”.

The mix of music, dialogue, and networking reflects the Festival’s commitment to inclusive development, a goal shared by UN Tourism, which supports culture as a driver of sustainable growth and shared prosperity.

Platform for Exchange

The Festival brings together stakeholders from governments, organizations, businesses, and civil society. Confirmed partners include UNESCO, ARIPO, Sony Music Entertainment, Sound Diplomacy, and cultural leaders from Africa, Latin America, and Europe.

UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili stated, "Music speaks to people everywhere. This Festival is a valuable opportunity to celebrate Congolese creativity while supporting local development, regional cooperation, and international understanding. UN Tourism is proud to support an initiative that reflects the shared potential of tourism and culture to foster peace, build bridges and unlock opportunities."