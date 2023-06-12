Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain


The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain extends Bahrain’s condolences to the Federal Republic of Somalia over the terrorist attack targeting a hotel, and the explosion in Mogadishu, which resulted in the death and injuries of a number of people, including children.

The Ministry expressed the Kingdom's sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and the people of Somalia, and to the families of the victims, wishing those injured a speedy recovery. It also stresses its support for the Federal Republic of Somalia in its war against extremism and terrorism, and supports its efforts to achieve security and stability.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain.