Informa Markets (www.InformaMarkets.com), organisers of the very first edition of the Africa Energy Expo (AEE), are pleased to announce that the 2024 AEE kicks off in Kigali on Monday, 4 November 2024. It will bring together stakeholders and senior decision-makers in Africa committed to closing the continent’s energy and power infrastructure gap. With the aim of driving progress towards SDG7 (affordable and clean energy), the AEE will also focus on furthering the Africa Power Vision (http://apo-opa.co/4f4ZICq) goals and objectives.

Taking place from 4 to 6 November 2024 at the Kigali Convention Centre, Rwanda, the AEE is a truly pan-African event that features more than 150 exhibitors representing the continent’s rapidly expanding energy sector. Exhibitors include providers of renewable and clean energy, transmission and distribution, energy consumption and management, backup generators and critical power, and smart solutions.

Tanesco, ONEE Morocco, EgenCo Malawi, Solektra Rwanda Ltd, P4G/WRI, USA, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Ghana Grid Company, Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Ltd, and Powerhouse International are some of the entities that will be represented at AEE 2024.

“The Africa Energy Expo represents a significant milestone for Africa’s energy sector. It is the first time that high-level audiences, including government ministers, regulators, and utility CEOs, will come together in Rwanda to collaborate on transformative strategies for Africa’s energy future, encouraging investment in renewable energy projects and accelerating the adoption of cutting-edge technologies. Boasting a top-calibre line-up, this event is set to become a regular feature on Africa’s energy and utilities calendar. Our specific thanks go to Tetracore for demonstrating their commitment to the sustainable growth of the industry in their role as a Gold Conference Sponsor”, said Ade Yesufu, Exhibition Director – Energy, Informa Markets.

Event highlights

The multi-day event includes a Technical Seminar that will serve as a knowledge hub to learn and share industry best practices and scientific developments, by-invitation investment and hosted buyer programmes, and several roundtables that will delve into some critical issues requiring attention from various stakeholders.

An exclusive Leadership Summit, themed ‘Investments, integration, infrastructure, and governance to fuel the energy transition’, features an impressive line-up of esteemed speakers, interactive deep-dive sessions, roundtables, and networking opportunities.

Under discussion at the Leadership Summit will be critical themes shaping Africa's energy future, including the development of a roadmap to universal electrification and the creation of robust policy frameworks through the African Single Electricity Markets. Speakers will explore enhancing feasibility studies and business plans to reduce financial risks in large-scale infrastructure projects, as well as the significant role of innovation in advancing last-mile rural electrification through decentralised renewable energy (DRE). Additionally, experts will discuss strategies for designing effective carbon market mechanisms that reduce emissions while boosting investment. The potential of green hydrogen in facilitating a low-carbon transition, the importance of financing energy access, and the role of gas-to-power infrastructure as a catalyst in the energy transition will also be key focus points.

Prestigious speaker line-up

Reflecting the prestige of the 2024 Africa Energy Expo, which is endorsed by Rwanda’s Ministry of Infrastructure, confirmed speakers include:

H.E. Hon. Dr. Jimmy Gasore, Minister of Infrastructure, Rwanda

H.E. Hon. Ibrahim Matola, Minister of Energy, Malawi

H.E. Hon. Tom Alweendo, Minister of Energy and Mines, Namibia

Abdellatif Bardach, President, National Electricity Regulatory Authority (ANRE), Morocco

Armand M. Zingiro, CEO, Rwanda Energy Group

Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, Co-Founder&Deputy Managing Director, Falcon Corporation Limited

Ernest Sipho Mkhonta, Managing Director, Eswatini Electricity Company, Kingdom of Eswatini

Dr. Geoffrey Aori Mabea, Executive Secretary, Energy Regulators Association of East Africa

Eng. Gissima Nyamo-Hanga, MD, Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco)

Kweku Awotwi, Chairman, United Bank for Africa (Ghana) Ltd.

Marlene Ngoyi, CEO, Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA)

Muyangwa Muyangwa, Director General, National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA), Zambia

Ing. Oscar Amonoo-Neizer, Executive Secretary, Energy Commission, Ghana

Pat Thaker, Editorial and Regional Director, MEA, The Economist Intelligence Unit

Eng. Stephen Dihwa, Executive Director, SAPP - Southern African Power Pool Coordination Center

Dr. Sydney Gata, Executive Chairman, ZESA Holdings

Eng. Victor Mapani, MD, ZESCO - Zambia

Eng. Ziria Tibalwa Waako, CEO, Electricity Regulatory Authority Uganda

How to attend the 2024 Africa Energy Expo

Various event access options are available. A three-day all-access delegate pass at the special rate of $1000 includes keynote addresses, roundtable sessions, forums and seminars, access to all exhibitors, as well as power lunches, tours, travel deals, and conference presentations. Book your delegate pass: https://apo-opa.co/3YvwHZm

A free visitor pass provides access to over 150 local and international exhibitors, including Tanelec, Jinkosolar, Lucy Electric, Sunsynk Limited, Khereji Showrooms, Giza Cables, JA Solar, Terra Energy, and many more. Get your free visitor pass: https://apo-opa.co/40rMjQu

Visit the website for more information: www.Africa-EnergyExpo.com/