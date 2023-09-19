inDrive (www.inDrive.com), a leader in global mobility and urban services, is thrilled to introduce the Underdog Tech Award. This new international prize is designed to honor the founders of the most promising tech startups outside of the well-established tech hubs and startup communities. The Underdog Tech Award invites aspiring innovators to seize this opportunity as the application process is now officially open. Kenya is also represented in the jury, with Fatma Nasujo, Global Head of Corporate Operations for Wasoko, serving as a jury member.

Marking its global debut, the Underdog Tech Award is making a significant entry in Kenya — a country that is fast garnering a reputation as the heart of innovation in the East African region. This initiative celebrates Kenya’s role as a critical entity in the African startup landscape, highlighting the nation’s commitment to spearheading innovative technologies.

The Underdog Tech Award has been created to support technology startups that are successfully founded despite facing challenges due to their location, such as limited resources and lack of access to funding and important events.

Early-stage technology startups located outside major IT hubs, specifically those in US, Israel and Europe, can participate in the Underdog Tech Award selection process. To be eligible for entry, startups must have a significant positive impact on their communities (or have the potential to do so), and have good prospects for rapid scaling.

The first stage – the application phase – begins on 19 September and ends on 1 December 2023. All applications submitted during this time will be considered.

During the second stage, which starts in December 2023, award nominees and the top 20 candidates will be determined and shortlisted.

“At inDrive, we aim to unlock human potential and expand access to education and other social benefits. We consider it essential to support a global equality of access to the resources that support development and achievement: For example, we have already established the Aurora Tech Award, an award for women in IT, along with other initiatives to support those who need and deserve it”, says Mark Loughran, Group President of inDrive.

“Now we have organized an award for ‘underdogs’. We at inDrive are still underdogs, and proud of it. We aim to support innovative startups that make the world better. And we are thrilled to provide them with the platform and financial support needed for their growth and development.”

The Underdog Tech Award confers recognition and a monetary reward (the prize fund is $60,000) on the winner, along with other important benefits: All startups that submit applications will gain valuable feedback from various venture and investment funds, while the shortlisted candidates will also receive feedback from the award’s jury. In addition, winners will receive PR support and the opportunity to undergo training by industry experts.

