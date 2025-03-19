Kenya is set to host the World Health Conference and Expo by Informa Markets in October 2025 in Nairobi, marking the first major global healthcare expo in East Africa. This event will provide a platform to showcase Kenya’s healthcare innovations, investment opportunities, and advancements in medical technology.
With evolving global disease patterns and rapid technological advancements, the conference will bring together specialists from commercial, professional, and academic sectors to foster knowledge transfer, strategic partnerships, and healthcare investment.
The event aligns with Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda, reinforcing the country’s position as a leader in healthcare innovation and investment in Africa. It will offer networking opportunities for local and international stakeholders and further establish Kenya as a regional healthcare hub.
Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, met with Tom Coleman, Portfolio Director at Informa Markets, to discuss the planned conference. Kenya looks forward to welcoming global health leaders and investors to Nairobi as the country continues to advance its healthcare transformation.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.