The proposed regulations aim to establish a robust framework for digital health services, facilitating the registration of patients, tracking of health records, and streamlining healthcare processes. By implementing these regulations, Kenya is poised to accelerate its progress in addressing health priorities in alignment with major national development frameworks, such as Vision 2030 and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), where healthcare is a critical focus. Hon. Duale highlighted that these regulations are part of the government’s broader efforts to improve healthcare access, making services more affordable, high-quality, and financially sustainable for all Kenyans. He also expressed confidence that the regulations would combat healthcare fraud and address the growing issue of unqualified medical practitioners. The meeting also saw the participation of key officials, including Medical Services PS Mr. Harry Kimtai, Acting CEO of the Digital Health Agency (DHA) Mr. Anthony Lenaiyara, Senior Counsel Ms. Edith Torome, and other Ministry representatives.

Digital health innovations are poised to transform the healthcare landscape in Kenya, and today, Cabinet Secretary Hon Aden Duale EGH, led an important discussion with the National Assembly Committee on Delegated Legislation, chaired by Ainabkoi MP Hon. Samuel Chepkonga, on the Digital Health Regulations 2025. The meeting, held at a Kiambu Hotel, focused on the regulations currently at the prepublication stage.

