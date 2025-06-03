From 3rd to 5th June 2025, stakeholders from across the South-West Indian Ocean (SWIO) region have convened for a regional consultative workshop to validate a study on strengthening gender dimensions, climate change, and environmental considerations in regional value chains for small-scale octopus fisheries. The workshop is organized by the African Union-InterAfrican Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR), with the support of the Government of Sweden through the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida), under the project “Conserving Aquatic Biodiversity in the Africa Blue Economy.”

The gathering brings together over 30 participants, including government representatives from Kenya, Tanzania, Madagascar, and Comoros, small-scale fishers and fish workers, women’s groups, non-state actors, academic and research institutions, and regional policy experts. The objective is to validate findings from a regional study conducted by Prof. Bernard Fulanda of Pwani University, which assessed the current state of the octopus fisheries value chain and proposed mechanisms to enhance gender inclusion, climate resilience, and sustainability across the sector.

Context and Purpose

Small-scale octopus fisheries are a lifeline for many coastal communities in the SWIO region. Women are actively engaged across multiple stages of the value chain—from gleaning and harvesting to processing and trading. Despite this, their contributions remain largely under-recognized in formal governance structures and policy-making spaces.

These fisheries also face growing risks from climate change—such as coral bleaching, rising sea temperatures, and habitat degradation—alongside systemic challenges like unsustainable harvesting practices, limited infrastructure, and inequitable access to markets. The workshop therefore aims to promote inclusive dialogue and validate a shared regional roadmap to improve governance, enhance equity, and strengthen environmental sustainability.

Strategic Frameworks Informing the Workshop

The workshop aligns with two critical African Union policy frameworks:

1. The African Blue Economy Strategy (ABES) – Endorsed in 2020, ABES promotes sustainable and inclusive use of aquatic resources. It emphasizes integrated governance, ecosystem-based management, and gender-responsive policies to fully realize the blue economy's socio-economic potential.

2. The Continental Strategy for Gender Mainstreaming in Aquatic Biodiversity Conservation and Environmental Management – Adopted in February 2024, this strategy calls for inclusive participation of women and youth in aquatic resource governance, particularly within small-scale fisheries.

These frameworks underpin the workshop agenda and ensure that its outcomes address cross-cutting priorities in gender equity, climate adaptation, and biodiversity conservation.

Workshop Proceedings and Key Sessions

The opening session featured welcome remarks delivered by Francisca Gonoh, on behalf of Dr. Huyam Salih, Director of AU-IBAR, reaffirming AU-IBAR’s commitment to inclusive and sustainable octopus fisheries. Mr. Collins Ndoro Kambu, Deputy DIrector of FIsheries, Kenya Fisheries Service Coast and Marine Office, Mombasa, speaking on behalf of the Director of Fisheries, underscored Kenya’s efforts to integrate octopus fisheries into the national Blue Economy Strategy. He noted that while the fishery remains largely small-scale, it has high-end market potential and must be better supported through policy and infrastructure improvements. He also referenced this year’s Madaraka Day theme—“Our Waters, Our Wealth”—which reaffirms the country’s commitment to sustainable aquatic resource use.

Participants also received overviews of the Conserving Aquatic Biodiversity Project, the African Blue Economy Strategy, and the Continental Gender Strategy, providing essential context for the study’s validation.

Prof. Bernard Fulanda then presented the draft study report, based on field assessments in Kenya, Tanzania, Comoros, and Madagascar. Key findings included:

• High female participation in harvesting, processing, and trade—particularly through gleaning and post-harvest activities;

• Systematic exclusion of women from co-management structures such as Beach Management Units (BMUs);

• Increasing environmental stress, including declining octopus stocks and coral degradation;

• Inadequate infrastructure and unequal access to markets, particularly for women and small-scale fishers;

• Promising locally led conservation models, including temporary closures and Locally Managed Marine Areas (LMMAs) in Madagascar, Zanzibar, and Tanzania.

Participatory Discussions and Expected Outcomes

Over the course of the workshop, stakeholders are grouped by country to assess national contexts, validate the study findings, and co-develop recommendations. Sessions also include fisherwomen sharing personal experiences and identifying practical solutions for gender-transformative and environmentally sustainable practices.

By the close of the workshop, participants are expected to:

• Develop a draft proposal for a regional fisher network to promote collaboration and support small-scale octopus fisheries;

• Adopt a communiqué outlining next steps for finalizing the study, expanding engagement to countries such as Mozambique, Seychelles, and Mauritius, and mobilizing regional investment;

• Contribute to a roadmap for integrating the study findings into national and regional policy processes.

Way Forward

The validated study will directly inform AU-IBAR’s regional and continental efforts to:

• Advance gender-equitable governance in small-scale fisheries across AU Member States;

• Promote climate-resilient value chains that support livelihoods and ecological sustainability;

• Strengthen coordination on aquatic biodiversity conservation across the SWIO region;

• Support fisher-led initiatives through technical assistance, policy advocacy, and knowledge exchange mechanisms.

Including women, coastal communities, and marine ecosystems in Africa's blue economy transformation is a top priority, and this workshop is a crucial step in that direction. The concepts of inclusivity, resilience, and sustainability should guide regional fisheries management.