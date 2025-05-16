Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Dr. Ouma Oluga, today commended the ongoing efforts to strengthen health service delivery through the National Equipment Service Programme (NESP), a joint initiative of the Ministry of Health and the Council of Governors.
Dr. Oluga received a progress update from the NESP Implementation Committee, led by Dr. Isaac Kimani, detailing current interventions to equip public health facilities with modern medical technologies. The multi-agency team, comprising officers from the Ministry and the Council of Governors, is driving the programme’s rollout across counties to support the delivery of quality health services.
The Principal Secretary appreciated the team’s commitment and support, noting that the programme is instrumental in accelerating Kenya’s journey toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC). He reaffirmed the Ministry’s focus on providing affordable, accessible, and high-quality health services for all Kenyans.
“Equipping our health facilities with the right tools is a cornerstone of effective care. This is how we build a responsive, resilient health system,” said Dr. Oluga.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.