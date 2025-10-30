The Ministry of Health, through NASCOP, NSDCC, KRCS, county governments, partners and communities, is committed to ending new HIV infections in Kenya. Under the leadership of Dr Mulwa, Head of NASCOP, the team is driving the implementation of the HIV Prevention Operational Plan 2025/2026 a key framework supported by The Global Fund and other partners to strengthen HIV prevention efforts across the country.

The plan underscores Kenya’s progressive approach to combination HIV prevention, offering a range of proven and emerging options including condoms, the dapivirine ring, long-acting injectable cabotegravir (CAB-LA), and the innovative twice-yearly long-acting Lenacapavir injection.

The phased rollout will begin in ten priority counties, which together account for approximately 53% of all new HIV infections, focusing on eligible populations, including vulnerable groups in closed settings.

Beyond expanding access to prevention tools, the plan recognises HIV prevention as both a human rights and sustainability priority. Capacity building is central to this effort, beginning with the training of healthcare professionals.

The ongoing training of national-level trainers is equipping facilitators with advanced skills to ensure the effective rollout and use of new prevention methods, including Lenacapavir — keeping Kenya at the forefront of innovation in the global HIV response.