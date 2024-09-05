The Ministry of Health, under the leadership of Cabinet Secretary Dr. Deborah Barasa, presented a detailed report to the Council of Governors (CoG) on the services provided by the Social Health Authority (SHA) on September 5th, 2024.

The meeting, led by Governor Muthomi Njuki, Chair of the CoG Health Committee, focused on advancing Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Kenya.

The report outlined new standardized tariffs and benefits packages under the SHA, aimed at making healthcare more affordable and comprehensive for all Kenyans.

Key discussions revolved around harmonizing healthcare costs and expanding access to essential services, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between national and county governments to ensure the successful implementation of UHC.

Principal Secretaries Mary Muthoni (Public Health) and Harry Kimtai (Medical Services), along with several governors, were also in attendance.