The Ministry of Health is championing four crucial healthcare bills that will steer the sector towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Speaking at the official opening of the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers' Annual Delegates Conference, Principal Secretary State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni Muriuki stated that the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) bill, Primary Health Care Bill, Digital Health Bill, and Facility Improvement Fund Bill are geared towards strengthening the Healthcare system.

"We endeavor to empower and equip healthcare workforce to enable them provide quality healthcare services to Kenyans," said the PS.

The Ministry will procedurally address issues affecting clinical officers and other cadres to ensure a motivated workforce for effective and efficient services. The PS stated the State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards has, in the current fiscal year, posted a total of 4129 interns from various cadres as a way of bridging theory and practice.

In addition, the Ministry of Health has also operationalized the National Internship Coordination Committee to steer health sector internship programs and alleviate inefficiencies.

"We call on Clinical Officers and other critical Primary Care Cadres to support the government Primary Care and digital reform initiatives. As data generators, we urge them to help improve data use management for overall efficiency," she urged.