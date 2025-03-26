Kenya is hosting the Regional Health Promotion Conference (RHPC 2025) under the theme “Empowering Communities for Inclusive Universal Health Coverage through an Intersectional Approach.” The conference brings together experts, policymakers, and stakeholders to advance health promotion as a key driver of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

While officially opening the conference, Principal Secretary for the State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, emphasized the critical role of health promotion in preventing diseases, reducing healthcare costs, and ensuring healthier communities. She highlighted the government’s deliberate shift from a curative to a preventive healthcare model, citing the deployment of 107,831 Community Health Promoters across all 47 counties and the establishment of Primary Care Networks to enhance healthcare access at the grassroots.

"Health promotion is not just a strategy; it is the foundation of Universal Health Coverage. By investing in community-driven healthcare solutions, Kenya is empowering individuals and families to take charge of their health. Through multi-sectoral collaboration, innovative financing, and digital health solutions, we are making healthcare more accessible, affordable, and inclusive,” said PS Muthoni.

She further reaffirmed the government's commitment to enhancing partnerships in health promotion, urging stakeholders to leverage technology and innovation to drive sustainable health interventions.