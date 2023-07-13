Kenya is pleased to be hosting the 11th Ordinary Session of the Governing Board of the Africa CDC (Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention) in Nairobi.

Cabinet Secretary Nakhumicha S. Wafula of the Ministry of Health highlighted Kenya's commitment to the Africa CDC's mission, which aims to strengthen the capacity and capability of Africa’s public health institutions in detecting and responding swiftly and effectively to disease threats and outbreaks.

The hosting of two crucial meetings, namely the Advisory and Technical Council on Monday, July 10th, and the 11th Governing Board, demonstrates Kenya's pivotal role in advancing public health initiatives across the continent, she said during the opening of the session.

This aligns with the commitment of His Excellency Dr. William Ruto, who has accepted the role of Africa CDC Champion for Local Vaccine Manufacturing in line with the African Union's Partnerships for African Vaccine Manufacturing Framework.

Underlining Kenya's position as a regional hub for health and innovation, the nation also acknowledges its responsibility as the host of the Eastern Regional Coordinating Centre on behalf of 14 African Union Member States in the Eastern Africa Region. Kenya is deeply committed to leveraging this opportunity to enhance collaboration, coordination, and communication among countries in the Eastern region and beyond.

Cabinet Secretary Nakhumicha expressed Kenya's pride in being part of the Africa CDC's efforts to strengthen health systems, combat infectious diseases, and promote health security across the continent. “With a keen focus on the New Public Health Order for Africa, Kenya reaffirms its unwavering commitment to supporting the session's success by providing necessary resources and infrastructure,” she stated.

As the 11th Ordinary Session of the Governing Board takes place, Kenya stands ready to contribute constructively and promote the advancement of public health initiatives in Africa.