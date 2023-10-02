MP Shah Hospital today became the first hospital in Africa to join the CaReMe Global Alliance in a landmark collaboration to improve outcomes for patients with cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic (CVRM) diseases in Kenya, including conditions like diabetes, heart failure and chronic kidney disease.

Spearheaded by global pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, the CaReMe Global Alliance is dedicated to transforming CVRM care from an approach that targets each condition individually to one that treats all three comorbidities as one.

This approach has already shown to improve clinical outcomes, reduce costs and enhance resource utilisation in partner hospitals worldwide, paving the way for a more sustainable healthcare model. As a member of the Alliance, MP Shah Hospital is the first in Africa to embark on this innovative and integrated model of streamlined CVRM care.

Affecting the heart, kidneys, and pancreas, CVRM diseases collectively comprise the leading cause of death worldwide, [1] with each condition amplifying the risk of further complications. Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), which include CVRM conditions, are on the rise in Kenya, accounting for over 50% of inpatient admissions and 40% of hospital deaths, consuming a significant portion of the healthcare budget. [2]

This new collaboration aims to address this rising burden in Kenya, aiming to engage 400 patients in the iCaReMe registry in the first year. Key objectives include integrating cardiology, diabetic, and renal clinics, managing patients holistically, and evaluating outcomes based on the CaReMe Model approach.

Beyond the immediate benefits to patients, this partnership underscores Kenya's commitment to pioneering advanced healthcare solutions and positioning the nation at the forefront of medical innovation in Africa.

Khomotso Mashilane, Medical Director for AstraZeneca in African Cluster, said: “AstraZeneca is proud to support the integrated, patient-centric care approach championed by CaReMe, which has been shown to have a significant impact on the overall quality of health services and the quality of life of patients living with conditions like diabetes, heart, and kidney diseases. Moreover, it is a model that supports health system resilience and sustainability in Kenya by reducing costs and streamlining care, helping to pave the way for a greener, healthier tomorrow.”

Dr Toseef Din, CEO MP Shah Hospital, said: “MP Shah Hospital is thrilled to become the first in Africa to join the Global CaReMe Alliance. This integrated model of care for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic diseases is proven to benefit patient outcomes and improve their overall experience, paving the way for better treatment across Kenya of these increasingly common diseases.”

[1] Zeng C, Lee YS, Szatrowski A, Mero D, Khomtchouk BB. Computational integration and meta-analysis of abandoned cardio-(vascular/renal/metabolic) therapeutics discontinued during clinical trials from 2011 to 2022. Front Cardiovasc Med. 2023 Feb 6;10:1033832. doi: 10.3389/fcvm.2023.1033832. PMID: 36815023; PMCID: PMC9940660. [2] World Health Organization, https://apo-opa.info/3PXTUzp Accessed August 2023

About MP Shah Hospital:

MP Shah Hospital is Nairobi's premier multi-speciality health facility, with a long-standing reputation for excellence in patient care. It has grown from a 5-bed nursing home in the 1930s to a 217-bed tertiary facility. Our mission is to provide health and wellness to the people we serve. The hospital has set its focus on the following centres of excellence: Cardiovascular, Cancer and Transplant, Maternal and Child-health, and ambulatory surgical care. This is achieved through a multi-disciplinary approach using various specialists. The desire of our patients to receive effective and efficient healthcare has driven the investment in modern technology and continuous improvement. Thus, the legacy of care, has been upheld. Collaborative advantage has also been maintained through local and international partnerships to ensure Kenyans and Africans in the region get the best care available.

AstraZeneca:

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal&Metabolism, and Respiratory&Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries, and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit AstraZeneca.com and follow the Company on Twitter @ AstraZeneca (https://apo-opa.info/3PvzjDT).

AstraZeneca in CVRM:

Cardiovascular, Renal, and Metabolism (CVRM), part of BioPharmaceuticals, form one of AstraZeneca’s main disease areas and is a key growth driver for the Company. By following the science to understand more clearly the underlying links between the heart, kidneys, and pancreas, AstraZeneca is investing in a portfolio of medicines for organ protection and improving outcomes by slowing disease progression, reducing risks, and tackling co-morbidities. The Company's ambition is to modify or halt the natural course of CVRM diseases and potentially regenerate organs and restore function by continuing to deliver transformative science that improves treatment practices and CV health for millions of patients worldwide.

About CaReMe Global Alliance (CRMGA):

The CaReMe Global Alliance is a person-centric initiative to enable early diagnosis and interdisciplinary integrated care of people living in the Cardio-Renal-Metabolic risk continuum to improve outcomes. The Alliance is comprised of clinics around the world, all of whom share the passion for improved holistic care and are committed to enhancing prevention and improving outcomes for people at risk. For more information on CaReMe Global Alliance, visit: https://CaReMeGlobalAlliance.org.