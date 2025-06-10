Health Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale today held discussions with British High Commissioner H.E. Neil Wigan at Afya House, Nairobi, reaffirming the strong partnership between Kenya and the United Kingdom in responding to Kenya’s evolving health needs.

The meeting focused on areas of mutual interest, including emerging infectious diseases, the growing burden of non-communicable diseases, and regional disparities in maternal and child health; challenges that require joint innovation and global solidarity.

The two leaders explored opportunities for deeper collaboration aligned with the government’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) priorities under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA). Areas of engagement include health workforce development, health systems strengthening, research and innovation, public health and disease surveillance, and engagement with the diaspora and public sector.

CS Duale expressed Kenya’s appreciation for the UK’s longstanding support to the health sector, noting that the strengthened partnership will enhance health commodity security, support the expansion of financial risk protection, and promote the use of digital innovations in healthcare delivery.

Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Ms. Mary Muthoni, was also present at the meeting.