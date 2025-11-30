The Foreign Service Academy hosted a delegation from the National Defence College (NDC) for an educational visit aimed at deepening their understanding of Kenya’s diplomatic operations.

Political and Diplomatic Secretary Amb. Josphat Maikara led the session, taking the officers through the mandate of the Ministry of Foreign&Diaspora Affairs and the country’s evolving foreign policy priorities.

He traced the evolution of Kenya’s foreign policy, highlighting milestones such as the development of the country’s first written Foreign Policy Document in 2014, which defined the pillars of peace, economic, diaspora, environmental and cultural diplomacy.

He also outlined Kenya’s new foreign policy and also the Sessional Paper on Kenya Foreign Policy (2025). The updated framework, he said, is designed to modernize Kenya’s diplomatic approach and align it with rapidly shifting geopolitical realities, emerging economic trends, and fast-evolving technological landscapes that are reshaping global relations.

Amb. Maikara went on to highlight Kenya’s current diplomatic priorities—ranging from regional peace and security and enhanced economic cooperation to climate diplomacy, diaspora engagement, and the expanding role of digital diplomacy.

In his presentation, he also highlighted the close relationship between diplomacy and national security, noting that they are inseparable. He stressed that a coherent and forward-looking foreign policy is essential for safeguarding and advancing Kenya’s strategic interests in an increasingly unpredictable world.

The session concluded with a lively question-and-answer segment, where officers from Kenya and abroad sought clarity on Kenya’s engagement in regional blocs, responses to emerging global challenges, and the interplay between diplomatic efforts and national security. Amb. Maikara provided detailed insights, drawing on Kenya’s experiences and underscoring the importance of collaboration between defence and foreign affairs in advancing the country’s strategic goals

Head of delegation from the National Defence College, Major General Yahya Sheikh Abdi, thanked the Foreign Service Academy for the warm welcome and insightful briefing, noting that the visit had significantly enhanced their understanding of the vital role diplomacy plays alongside defence in advancing Kenya’s national interests.