To safeguard public health, the Cabinet has approved a nationwide asbestos removal initiative from all public and private facilities.
This initiative aims to mitigate the serious health risks associated with asbestos exposure. Asbestos, widely used in Kenya’s construction industry during the 1960s and 1970s, remains present in government buildings, hospitals, schools, and even water supply systems.
Classified as a human carcinogen, asbestos exposure is linked to severe health conditions, including lung cancer and mesothelioma—a cancer affecting the lining of the lungs, abdomen, and heart.
This critical step reinforces the commitment to creating healthier and safer environments for all.