Kenya Engineer Magazine (www.KenyaEngineer.co.ke) is proud to announce the release of its November–December 2025 issue, a special Energy Edition now in circulation both in print and digital formats.

As the region’s longest-running engineering publication, Kenya Engineer continues to highlight the people, policies, and innovations shaping Kenya’s infrastructure and industrial landscape. The Nov/Dec 2025 issue explores the country’s ongoing energy transformation — from renewable integration to clean mobility — capturing the insights, challenges, and opportunities defining Africa’s energy future.

Inside the Energy Edition

The new issue features a comprehensive collection of articles, interviews, and reports, including:

• Exclusive Interview: George Aluru, CEO of the Electricity Sector Association of Kenya (ESAK), discusses the future of Kenya’s energy sector, the role of private investors, and regional power integration.

• EPRA Energy Report 2025: In-depth analysis of Kenya’s electricity generation mix, renewable expansion, and consumption trends.

• Africa Engineering Week 2025 Report: Coverage from Kampala on engineering innovations for sustainable development and regional collaboration.

• Technical Features: Articles on superconductivity, wind pumps, corrosion protection in photovoltaic farms, and occupational safety in Kenya’s energy sector.

• Eulogy: Raila Amolo Odinga (1945–2025) — A tribute to the engineer and statesman whose technical background influenced infrastructure and standards across Kenya.

This edition marks Volume 53, Issue 6, continuing Kenya Engineer’s legacy as a trusted source of insight for professionals, investors, students, and policymakers across Africa’s engineering ecosystem.

Now Available in Print and Digital Editions

Readers can now purchase:

• Single Print Copy — https://apo-opa.co/437tOBm

• Digital Edition (Downloadable PDF) — https://apo-opa.co/4nyBPXn

• One-Year Print Subscription (6 Issues) — https://apo-opa.co/3XgM2N7

Within the month of November, Kenya Engineer is offering discounts of up to 50% on all these purchases — an opportunity for readers worldwide to access the magazine at special launch rates.

Looking Ahead: January 2026 Issue

The upcoming January–February 2026 issue will focus on Industry and Manufacturing, spotlighting the technologies, policies, and projects driving industrial growth and value addition across Africa.

For Media Inquiries and Partnerships:

Kenya Engineer Magazine

Email: info@kenyaengineer.co.ke

About Kenya Engineer:

Founded over five decades ago, Kenya Engineer Magazine is the premier publication serving the engineering community in Kenya and across East Africa. It provides credible reporting, analysis, and commentary on infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, environment, and technology, while celebrating the people advancing Africa’s engineering profession.

Website: www.KenyaEngineer.co.ke