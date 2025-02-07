African Union (AU) Member States have endorsed a communiqué aimed at strengthening local manufacturing of vaccines, diagnostics, medicines, and other essential health products.

Kenya’s delegation, led by Principal Secretary for Medical Services Harry Kimtai, joined regional leaders in supporting key commitments to enhance health security and self-sufficiency across the continent.

The communiqué highlights the upgrade of the Partnerships for African Vaccine Manufacturing (PAVM) to the Platform for Harmonized African Health Manufacturing (PHAHM) to drive self-reliance, the establishment of the African Pooled Procurement Mechanism (APPM) to improve affordability and access, and the strengthening of regulatory frameworks through the African Medicines Regulatory Harmonization (AMRH) and the African Medicines Agency (AMA).

It also supports the Gavi African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator (AVMA), a $1.2 billion initiative to boost vaccine production, while promoting regional collaboration and financing mechanisms to sustain investments in Africa’s health manufacturing sector.

The forum urged AU Member States, regional economic communities, and global partners to prioritize procurement of African-made vaccines and health products to ensure demand certainty for local manufacturers.

It also called for stronger commitments to talent development, financing, and coordinated procurement strategies to reduce import dependency. Kenya reaffirmed its commitment to advancing these initiatives, aligning with the AU’s vision for a resilient and self-reliant health system across the continent.