Health Cabinet Secretary Susan N. Wafula, took over the reins of power at the Ministry of Health Monday, pledging to continue building on the successes while improving on some areas to deliver quality health services to Kenyans.

In her maiden address during the handover ceremony at Afya house, CS Wafula thanked her predecessor Senator Mutahi Kagwe for the seamless handover acknowledging the efforts by ministry officials to ensure a smooth handover.

“I know change of regime is normally not so easy, but such kind of processes make it seamless and it makes people comfortable as they come in and those who are going out also exit comfortably. I look forward to carrying on with the good things that you have done, putting more blocks on the foundation that you have laid and carrying on in the best way possible. stated CS Wafula.

Additionally, the CS thanked President William Ruto for deeming it fit to appoint her to serve in the health ministry. “I believe we are planted in places in different seasons for a reason and I want to call upon my colleagues and everybody else within the ministry, that as we are planted here for this season, let us make a difference so that at the end of our time when it comes we shall also look back and say the journey was worth it. Remarked the CS.

In his farewell remarks, after a two-and-a-half-year stint at the helm of the health docket, immediate former CS Senator Mutahi Kagwe expressed his support to the new Cabinet Secretary saying he was ready to assist when required. At the same time, he thanked top Ministry Officials for their support and dedication during his tenure.

“I came at a time when things were fairly difficult and I want to say without support from this team, the achievements that we have made would not have been made.” Stated Kagwe.

“I want to congratulate my colleague the CS and welcome her with an open heart to this Ministry. We have not left this country; we are just around the corner and I want to tell you madam CS that we are ready to assist in any way that we can. The most critical thing is continuity” Emphasized Kagwe.

During the handover ceremony, the new CS received several documents among them the Ministerial hand over report, constitution of Kenya 2010, the Kenya Health Sector Strategic Plan and a performance contract.

Among those present during the ceremony were Principal Secretary Susan Mochache, Acting Health Director General Dr. Patrick Amoth and Heads of Directorates.