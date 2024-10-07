Health Cabinet Secretary Dr. Deborah Barasa has called for urgent action to address the high rates of maternal deaths caused by Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH), during the inaugural EndPPH Run held at the Ulinzi Sports Ground. Speaking at the event, Dr. Barasa emphasized that PPH remains a significant challenge in Kenya, accounting for 25-45% of maternal deaths.

She highlighted the need for a collaborative approach to tackle the issue, saying, “We cannot allow women to continue dying from preventable conditions like PPH. Early detection and timely intervention can save lives, and that is why today’s run is so critical. It symbolizes the beginning of a sustained fight to ensure that every mother gets the care she deserves.”

Kenya’s maternal mortality rate stands at 355 per 100,000 live births, and Dr. Barasa stressed that while the country has made progress in reducing premature deaths, more must be done. “The numbers are still too high, especially in hotspot counties where PPH-related deaths are most prevalent. We are committed to expanding access to quality maternal care through initiatives like the enhanced Linda Mama package under the Social Health Authority,” she said.

The event, themed “Run for Her! Together Against the Number One Killer of New Mums,” is part of a global initiative to raise awareness of PPH, which claims around 70,000 lives annually. Dr. Barasa expressed hope that the collaborative spirit seen at the event would continue beyond the race, adding, “Today, we are not just running—we are advocating for the lives of mothers across Kenya. It is a collective responsibility, and I urge our healthcare workers and the public to keep up this momentum.” The EndPPH initiative brings together key stakeholders, including the University of Nairobi, the Kenya Obstetrical and Gynecological Society (KOGS), and the Midwives Association of Kenya (MAK).

Dr. Barasa commended these partners, stating, “This collaboration is a powerful example of how we can achieve real impact. Together, we can end PPH and save lives.” The event saw participation from notable figures, including former Chief Justice David Maraga and Olympian Faith Kipyegon, as well as hundreds of healthcare workers and advocates.