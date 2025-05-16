As part of efforts to strengthen the health sector under Kenya’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), Health Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale today visited Kenyatta University Teaching, Research and Referral Hospital (KUTRRH) to assess progress in accelerating Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Hosted by the hospital’s Board of Directors, chaired by Sen. Kembi Gitura, Hon. Duale held a consultative meeting with the hospital’s senior management, where he received a briefing on key services offered and performance updates under the Social Health Authority (SHA) compared to the former NHIF scheme. The updates highlighted adjustments in coverage rates, including open-heart surgery now at Ksh 952,000 under SHA from Ksh 450,000, dialysis rising from Ksh 9,500 to Ksh 10,650 per session, and PET/SPECT scans increasing from Ksh 50,000 to Ksh 53,500.

The CS toured key departments including the Cancer Centre Annex, Chemotherapy Unit, CyberKnife, and Transplant ICU, and was briefed on the facility’s achievements and challenges. The hospital management appealed for increased government support to operationalize the New Cancer Centre, requesting an expanded budget from Ksh 100 million to Ksh 250 million, acquisition of an additional LINAC machine, strengthened referral policies, and timely SHA reimbursements—all critical to enhancing service delivery under the Taifa Care Model.

Commending KUTRRH for milestones such as the successful completion of its first two kidney transplants, Hon. Duale urged the management to accelerate UHC implementation, maintain high standards of professionalism, and intensify efforts to mobilize patients and communities for SHA registration.

Crowning the International Nurses Week 2025,the CS was honored to handover certificates to the nurses that facilitated the first two successful kidney transplant surgeries aligned with ethics and procedures as required by the law.

He reiterated the Ministry’s support and called for strict adherence to integrity, accountability, and compliance with legal requirements in staffing, procurement, and financial management.

The CS was accompanied by Director General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth, Head of Nursing and Midwifery Services Dr. Judith Awinja, and KUTRRH CEO Dr. Zeinab Gura, Deputy Director Clinical Services Dr. Onyimbo Kerama among other senior officials.