Cabinet Secretary for Health, Dr. Deborah Mlongo Barasa, chaired a strategic meeting focused on accelerating the implementation of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).
The meeting addressed key priorities including the strengthening of primary health care, organizing consultative clinics with healthcare service providers, improving the availability of medical commodities, and enhancing monitoring and evaluation systems.
Discussions also highlighted the importance of capacity building for human resources for health, continued support for Community Health Promoters, and consistent awareness creation to ensure citizens are informed and empowered to access quality health services.
Dr. Barasa reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to delivering accessible, equitable, and effective healthcare for all Kenyans.