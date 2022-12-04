The government’s strategy to increase the country’s health workforce received a shot in the arm Friday, following the graduation of 15,915 students from the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC).

This is the first time in the institution’s 95-year-old history, to churn out such a large number of graduates who were conferred with various certificates, diplomas and higher diplomas.

Presiding over the 91st graduation ceremony which was largely a virtual event; Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha underscored the government’s commitment to realizing the constitutional right to health for all citizens.

“Health workforce as we know, is a key health system building block without which we cannot achieve universal health coverage. A well-performing health workforce is one that is responsive, fair and efficient to achieve the best health outcomes.” Stated the CS.

Additionally, she noted the need to enhance the country’s health provider to patient ratios in line with the global standards and align training to meet the growing demand for patient-centered care, community-based health services, and personalized long-term care.

“Demand for the global health workforce is expected to grow substantially. As a country, we need to align future production of health care workers to the population health needs, “emphasized Nakhumicha.

In congratulating the graduate class of 2022, the Cabinet Secretary who is also an alumnus of KMTC, urged the graduates to practice the health professional’s mantra of putting the interests of the patients first.

“I know that your training has equipped you, not just with knowledge, skills and abilities but it has also given you a great foundation to become positive agents of change who will provide innovative solutions to the problems facing our health sector. The patients of today are not the patients of yester years; they are more informed. As you go out, remember that the interest of your patient supersedes any other interest.” Concluded the CS.

Addressing the graduates, the institutions CEO Dr. Kelly Oluoch said the number of graduates released annually into the job market was on an upward trajectory amid a growing demand for diversification of training programs to enhance training opportunities for the youth.

“The College has expanded its training programs, reviewed and developed curriculum to revolutionize patient centered healthcare. Even as we grow, the College remains committed to quality standards, excellence, as well as regulatory frameworks” said the CEO.

Similar sentiments were echoed by KMTC board chairman ambassador Zachary Muburi who said the institution receive over 30,000 applications annually to train at the facility. However, they were only able to absorb about two-thirds of the applicants in the existing 72 campuses spread across 44 of the 47 Counties.

Among the 15,915 graduates, 692 were awarded Higher Diplomas, 8,235 Diplomas, and 6,988 Certificates. The 2022 theme for the event was “Sustainable and Comprehensive Training towards a Responsive Health System.