On November 5, Ambassador Guo Haiyan visited Egerton University located in Nakuru County. During her visit, Ambassador Guo presented the "Chinese Ambassador Scholarship" to students of Egerton University, toured the China-Kenya Agricultural Demonstration Park, the China-Kenya Joint Laboratory on Crop Molecular Biology, and the Confucius Institute at Egerton University. Ambassador Guo also held meetings with Prof. Shaukat, PS for Science, Research and Innovation, and Prof.Kibwage, Vice Chancellor of Egerton University. Dr. Wu Rongshun, vice president of Nanjing Agricultural University, participated in the aforementioned activities.

Ambassador Guo encouraged students at Egerton University to study hard, serve their country, and contribute to the friendship between Kenya and China. She stated that the cooperation between Egerton University and Nanjing Agricultural University has yielded fruitful results, significantly promoting educational and technological collaboration between Kenya and China, and has cultivated a large number of scientific and technological talents for Kenya. She expressed hope that both sides would make persistent efforts to achieve more collaborative outcomes and actively contribute to build a China-Kenya community with a shared future for the new era.

The Kenyan side expressed gratitude to Ambassador Guo for presenting the scholarships to the students of Egerton University and spoke highly of the cooperative achievements between Egerton University and Nanjing Agricultural University. They look forward to further deepening the collaboration to foster the development of Kenya-China relations.