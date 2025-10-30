On October 28, the 2nd Africa International Agricultural Expo (2025 AIAE) opened in Nairobi with the support of Kenya’s Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development. The event brought together over 200 policymakers, innovators, farmers, investors, and trade facilitators, along with more than 160 exhibitors from Asia, Africa, and other parts of the world. Ambassador Guo Haiyan and Dr. Kipronoh Ronoh, Principal Secretary for Agriculture, addressed the audience at the Opening Ceremony.

Ambassador Guo said that Africa is a land with vast potential for agricultural development and agricultural modernization is one of the pillars of China-Africa cooperation. China initiated the Agriculture and Livelihood Partnership Action at the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. Since then, substantial progress has been made across multiple fronts.

She highlighted that China is committed to bringing more high-quality African agricultural products to its domestic market. It will make full use of platforms such as the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, advance the implementation of zero-tariff treatment for all eligible products, and continue to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Africa.

More than 100 Chinese agribusinesses participated this expo.