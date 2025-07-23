Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Kenya

On July 22, H.E. Amb. Guo Haiyan visited Tatu City Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Kiambu County and held discussions with Tatu City Executives and the representatives of Chinese companies invested in the SEZ. Minister Counselor Zhou Zhencheng was present.

Amb. Guo said that the partnership initiative for industrial chain cooperation is an important part of the ten partnership initiatives of the 2024 FOCAC Beijing Summit. She hoped that Chinese companies deepen the cooperation with Kenyan companies in industrial and supply chain, enhance China-Africa as well as China-Kenya interconnected industrial development, strengthen technology transfer and local employee training, and support Kenya’s industrialization.

