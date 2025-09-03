KaliSpot (www.KaliSpot.com) announces the deployment of its first 1Net smart kiosks in the Senegalese capital, marking a decisive turning point in its mission to bring finance and essential services closer to citizens, everywhere, for everyone.

Designed as neighborhood access points available 24/7, the KaliSpot 1Net kiosks bring together, within a shared and hybrid infrastructure, cash-in and cash-out services for customers of Banks, Fintechs, and Mobile Money providers. These kiosks simplify daily life for users by providing a seamless, accessible, and fully interoperable experience, aligned with the regional initiatives currently underway in the UEMOA zone.

“Our ambition is to make finance accessible to everyone, everywhere, and at any time—without technological barriers or exclusions,” declared the founding team of KaliSpot.

Powered by proprietary technology that combines shared infrastructure, conversational AI in local languages, and biometric verification, KaliSpot 1Net kiosks guarantee ease of use and maximum inclusivity. The solution addresses the fragmentation and limitations of cash-in/cash-out services in urban areas during peak hours as well as in rural areas ; offering unprecedented access in what the founder of the startup, Mika DIOL, defines as “Financial Deserts”.

The launch of the first units in Dakar paves the way for a large-scale rollout across Senegal in 2025, before expansion to other countries in the sub-region. As part of this growth dynamic, KaliSpot has signed its first distribution partnership with Solarix, which will cover the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Congo, thereby strengthening its presence in the Congo Basin.

“This strategic partnership with KaliSpot reflects our commitment to building sustainable and interoperable infrastructure solutions in the DRC and Congo. Together, we will deploy technology that redefines access to financial services, while enhancing integration between the Congo Basin markets and the rest of Africa. We believe this alliance paves the way for a new stage of growth and transformation for our financial and technological ecosystems” stated Jacinthe Masamba, CEO of Solarix.

KaliSpot’s ambition : to build within three years, by relying on carefully selected partners, the first hybrid (physical and intelligent) proximity platform in West and Central Africa. A revolution in the relationship between consumers and financial services.

About KaliSpot 1Net:

KaliSpot is a Senegalese fintech born in the United States, with the ambition of rethinking the distribution infrastructure of financial services in West and Central Africa. Its 1Net solution unites Banks, Mobile Money providers, and Fintechs into a hybrid network of natively interoperable smart kiosks. KaliSpot aims to bring essential financial services closer to hundreds of millions of citizens, directly at the heart of both urban and rural areas.

Learn more: www.KaliSpot.com

About Solarix:

Solarix is a company based in the Democratic Republic of Congo, active in the fields of technology, energy, and digital solutions. Together with its partners, the company provides innovative solutions ranging from ICT infrastructure (VSAT, fiber optics, networks) and energy, to media content delivery. Committed to Africa’s digital and energy transformation, Solarix leverages its expertise to support businesses, communities, and institutions in accelerating access to essential services.

Learn more: www.Solarix-Group.com