JustMarkets, one of the leading international brokerages, has announced the upcoming launch of trading in SpaceX (SPCX) CFD shares (https://JustMarkets.com). Starting 17 June 2026, traders will be able to take positions on one of the most closely watched private aerospace companies through the JustMarkets trading platform.

SpaceX IPO is seen by many experts as a landmark moment in global financial markets. With SpaceX being one of the leading private enterprises in the aerospace field, satellite manufacturing and private space exploration, its possible entry to the public market may draw significant attention from traders, investors, institutions and financial analysts.

In an official statement on the launch, JustMarkets (https://JustMarkets.com) said:

"Financial markets continue to grow, and traders are increasingly interested in companies that are driving innovation across industries. SpaceX is one of the most recognized names in modern aerospace and technology. By adding SpaceX stocks CFDs to our product lineup, we are providing our clients with access to new market opportunities while continuing to expand the range of instruments available for trading."

Including SpaceX stocks CFDs in the trading portfolio, JustMarkets will allow its clients to track the dynamics of price movement, study the situation on the market and perform transactions with the instrument, utilizing all the trading instruments offered by the company.

This instrument adds to the existing portfolio of CFD products offered by the brokerage, including forex, raw materials, precious metals, indices, cryptocurrencies and stocks. The addition expands the company’s product range with an internationally discussed market instrument.

Starting from 17 June 2026, JustMarkets clients will be able to trade SpaceX (SPCX) stocks (https://JustMarkets.com) CFDs on the JustMarkets trading platform.

Contact:

Saschin Brown

saschin.brown@justmarkets.com

Risk Warning: Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.