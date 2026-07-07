Global multi-asset broker JustMarkets (https://JustMarkets.com/) has launched its Web Terminal, a browser-based trading platform that enables clients to access their MT5 accounts directly through a web browser without downloading or installing additional software. The terminal is available to clients across all countries where the broker operates.

The Web Terminal was introduced following a preparation period that included technical optimization and user testing aimed at improving platform performance and usability before its public release.

Designed for MT5 accounts, the browser-based platform provides traders with access to a full trading environment from any compatible device. Users can access the terminal by selecting their trading account, clicking the "Trade" button, and choosing the "JustMarkets Terminal" option.

The Web Terminal includes a range of built-in trading features, including advanced charting tools with technical indicators, flexible trade volume settings, detailed information for tradable instruments, real-time market sentiment data, trading schedule and margin updates, and tools for managing multiple positions and pending orders through a single interface.

Commenting on the launch, a JustMarkets representative said: "At JustMarkets, we never stop evolving. With the Web Terminal, we wanted to remove every barrier between traders and the markets. Now every client can trade directly from their browser, with all the professional tools they need at their fingertips."

The launch follows the introduction of the JustMarkets mobile trading application and marks another step in the company's efforts to expand its trading ecosystem with browser-based solutions and additional trading tools.

Contact:

Saschin Brown

saschin.brown@justmarkets.com

About JustMarkets:

​JustMarkets is a global multi-asset broker serving more than 3 million traders across over 160 countries. With 14 years of industry experience, the company is licensed by CySEC, FSCA, FSC, FSA, and the FSC of the British Virgin Islands.

Risk Warning:

Trading financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Market conditions can change rapidly, and losses may exceed deposits. Investors should ensure they understand the risks involved before trading.