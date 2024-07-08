President Wavel Ramkalawan of the Republic of Seychelles witnessed the reappointment of Justice Bernadin Renaud as Chairperson of the Seychelles Human Rights Commission and presided over the swearing-in of Mr. Elvis Julie as a new Electoral Commissioner during a ceremony at State House this afternoon.

Justice Renaud, initially appointed as Chairperson in July 2019 for a five-year term, has been reappointed under Section 5(1) of the Seychelles Human Rights Commission Act, 2018, following the President's consultation with the Speaker of the National Assembly. In the presence of distinguished guests, Justice Renaud took the Oath of Allegiance to the Constitution and the Judicial Oath.

The ceremony also included the swearing-in of Mr. Elvis Julie as a new Electoral Commissioner. Mr. Julie, currently the Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles Human Rights Commission, has been appointed in accordance with Article 115 of the Constitution of the Republic of Seychelles. He replaces Ms. Veronique Bonnelame-Alcindor, whose term has ended. In the presence of family members and distinguished guests, Mr. Julie took the Oath of Allegiance to the Constitution and the Official Oath.

In his remarks, President Ramkalawan congratulated the two appointees, expressing confidence that their knowledge and extensive experience will enable them to discharge their responsibilities with utmost integrity and professionalism.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, Justice Bernadin Renaud addressed the press, stating that over the past five years, the Human Rights Commission has focused on formalizing its structure and establishing regulations for its functions. He emphasized that the commission's vision includes implementing more educational programs to inform the public about the Human Rights Commission and address priority cases.

Commissioner Elvis Julie expressed confidence that his experience and expertise will be a significant advantage in his new role, particularly in strategic planning and electoral education.

Also present at the swearing-in ceremony were First Lady Linda Ramkalawan, Vice President Ahmed Afif, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Mr. Gervais Henrie, Brigadier Michael Rosette, Commissioner of Police Ted Barbe, Ombudsman Georges Robert, Secretary of State for Cabinet Affairs Mohammed Afif, members of the Constitutional Appointees, members of the Human Rights Commission, and commissioners of the Electoral Commission.