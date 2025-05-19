The State of Qatar and the Republic of Benin issued a joint statement on the occasion of HE President Patrice Talon's working visit to Doha.

Following is the text of the statement:

At the invitation of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, HE President of the Republic of Benin Patrice Talon paid a working visit to the State of Qatar on May 19, 2025.

The visit marked an important milestone in strengthening the historical friendship and cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Benin. The discussions between HH the Amir and HE the President reflected a convergence of views on key regional and international issues, particularly the promotion of peace, stability, and sustainable development.

The State of Qatar commended the extensive economic and social reforms launched by the Benin government since 2016, which have laid the foundations for inclusive growth and institutional modernization.

For its part, the Republic of Benin commended the active role played by the State of Qatar on the international stage, particularly in Africa, and noted its efforts to support peace and stability and build sustainable development partnerships on the continent.

The two sides expressed interest in enhancing cooperation in the aviation sector, including the possibility of cooperation between the two national carriers, Qatar Airways and Amazon Airlines, in addition to exploring the establishment of a direct flight between the two countries. This step would contribute to enhancing Benin's economic attractiveness, attracting investments, stimulating tourism, freight transport, and cultural exchange.

The State of Qatar affirmed its full commitment to the development of the African continent. In this context, it reiterated its readiness to support initiatives in the areas of infrastructure, education, and health, in line with its international development agenda and the priorities of its partners in Africa.

The two sides also agreed to enhance cooperation in the cultural field, including organizing exhibitions and cooperation between cultural institutions and museums, in order to expand the horizons of cultural diplomacy between them.

The State of Qatar and the Republic of Benin reiterated their joint commitment to intensifying bilateral consultations, coordinating positions in multilateral forums, and promoting a shared vision for an international order based on sovereignty, inclusiveness, and prosperity.