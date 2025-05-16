- The 9th Session of the Ministerial Forum for Political Dialogue between the Republic of France and the Republic of South Africa was held in la Celle Saint-Cloud, France, on 16 May 2025.
- The French and South African delegations were led respectively by Their Excellencies Mr Jean-Noël BARROT, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, and Mr Ronald Ozzy LAMOLA, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa.
- The talks reflected the warm and cordial relations of cooperation between the two countries. Views were exchanged on bilateral, regional and international issues of common interest.
On bilateral matters:
- The Ministers expressed their satisfaction with the improved level of cooperation in the fields of basic and higher education, science and culture, environment, electricity and energy, trade and investment, transport and development and cyber criminality. The two parties highlighted the need for both countries to develop plans of action for the effective implementation of existing bilateral agreements.
- The two parties welcomed the ongoing negotiations and significant progress made in finalising bilateral agreements pertaining to cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, transport, protection of Crozet and Prince Edward Islands Marine Protected Areas, maritime search and rescue as well as the creation of a Joint Ministerial Commission on international relations.
- The South African side expressed its continued gratitude to the French Republic for the numerous scholarship opportunities afforded to young South Africans to pursue educational opportunities in France. Both countries would continue to explore opportunities for further education and training, as well as the exchange of students and academics.
- To facilitate joint business trainings in South Africa and France, at the benefit of both countries, Their Excellencies Ministers Barrot and Lamola discussed a technical agreement in the field of Cooperation on Labour and Employment for Graduates and Young Professionals. The Ministers welcomed the development and look forward to the opportunities that will be created by the signature of the agreement.
- The South African side highlighted the important role played by France in terms of solidarity partnerships, particularly through the Just Energy Transition partnership (JET-P) and the Team Europe Initiative Manufacturing African Vaccines+ (MAV+). Both countries underlined the need for the JET-P to be continued and to contribute to South Africa’s transition towards a decarbonized energy mix, in line with the objectives of the Paris Agreement.
On regional and international matters:
- The Ministers exchanged views on regional African issues of common interest, particularly the situation in Mozambique, the Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and Sudan. On Eastern-DRC, they agreed to pursue convergence of the various diplomatic efforts, towards a lasting and sustainable solution to the conflict.
- The two parties exchanged views on the current geopolitical environment and agreed on the need to uphold multilateralism, and a rules-based multilateral system based on international law, in line with the objectives and principles of the Charter of the United Nations. French Minister Jean-Noël BARROT congratulated South Africa for its G20 Presidency and reiterated France’s support to its priorities, summarized in the theme “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability”, noting that these priorities converge with the objectives of the French initiative of the Paris Pact for People and the Planet.
- Both parties addressed global issues, including climate change and biodiversity protection. French Minister Jean-Noël BARROT underlined France’s invitation to the President of the Republic of South Africa, HE Mr Matalema Cyril RAMAPHOSA, to attend the third United Nations Ocean Conference taking place in Nice, from 9 to 13 June 2025.
- Regarding the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, both Ministers highlighted the need for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in Ukraine and stressed the importance of supporting an inclusive and peaceful approach to the resolution of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Both Ministers advocated for a negotiated settlement, in line with the principles of the United Nations Charter, which include respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.
- The crisis situation in the Palestinian territories and the Middle East was discussed. The French side was briefed on the status of the case brought by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). French Minister Jean-Noël BARROT invited South Africa to participate to the international conference on the Two-State solution, in June 2025 in New York, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia.
- The Ministers welcomed the upcoming visit by the Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, Honourable Mr. Paul MASHATILE, to France from 21 May to 24 May 2025 a landmark opportunity to accelerate bilateral economic collaboration. Accompanied by a high-level delegation of key Ministers, this visit will spearhead the South Africa-France Investment Conference, a dynamic platform for fostering strategic partnerships and exploring innovative avenues for economic collaboration, organised by the Embassy of the Republic of South Africa in France with robust participation from leading South African and French business entities. The Ministers are confident that this pivotal engagement will unlock new opportunities, deepen investment flows, and amplify trade synergies between the two nations.
- His Excellency Ronald O. LAMOLA expressed his heartfelt appreciation and deep gratitude to His Excellency Mr Jean-Noël BARROT, to the Government of the French Republic and people of France, for the warm and fraternal welcome, as well as the kindness and attention extended to him and his delegation during their stay in France. He further looked forward to welcoming the Minister to South Africa for the G20 Summit.
Done in La Celle Saint-Cloud, France, on 16 May 2025
|For the French Republic
|For the Republic of South Africa
|H.E. Jean-Noël BARROT
Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs
|H.E. Ronald Ozzy LAMOLA
Minister of International Relations and Cooperation