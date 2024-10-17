The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) and the Government of Japan recently concluded a joint visit to two projects funded by the Fund for African Private Sector Assistance (https://apo-opa.co/4dOF0oP) (FAPA) in Ghana to assess their impact on stimulating the growth of small businesses and boosting private sector development.

The Japanese delegation led by Japan’s Deputy Vice Minister of Finance for International Affairs, Mr. Daiho Fujii, together with the African Development Bank's Executive Director for Japan, Mr. Takaaki Nomoto, were received by the African Development Bank Country Manager for Ghana, Ms. Eyerusalem Fasika. The Delegation engaged with implementing agencies and beneficiaries of two FAPA funded projects - the Ghana SME Business Linkage Program, and Fashionomics Africa Online Platform and Mobile App.

FAPA, a joint initiative between the Bank and the Japanese government, provides untied grants to support the implementation of the Bank’s Private Sector Development Strategy. Through capacity building and technical assistance, the Fund enhances the business environment, strengthens financial systems, promotes the development of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and facilitates trade across African countries.

Focusing on the projects’ contribution to Ghana’s broader economic and social development goals, Deputy Vice Minister Fujii reaffirmed Japan’s support to FAPA and the Bank. “My thrill turned into confidence that the Japanese taxpayers’ money via FAPA contributes to motivating the beneficiaries by developing their businesses as micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and improving their livelihood and well-being. I was also glad that FAPA projects in Ghana played the catalytic role in applying such models to other African countries and in attracting other donors.”

Referencing the positive impact of the projects, Fasika emphasized FAPA’s pivotal role in driving inclusive private sector development and economic growth, creating job opportunities, and reducing poverty. She also expressed gratitude for Japan’s continued support and highlighted the importance of the partnership between the Bank and the Government of Japan. “The projects funded by FAPA are clear examples of how strategic partnerships can have a tangible impact on the ground. We are pleased with the progress made and the transformative effects these projects have on local communities (in Ghana),” she stated.

The visit underscores the continued commitment of the African Development Bank and the Government of Japan to fostering economic growth and strengthening private sector development in Africa through sustainable and impactful investments.

