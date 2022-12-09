FIFA (www.FIFA.com) Sound has spearheaded the launch of the first-ever multi-song collection to be created specifically for football’s biggest global celebration; Released by Universal Arabic Music, Universal Music Group, Republic Records, the soundtrack includes the anthems that have set the tone for the first-ever FIFA World Cup™ in the Middle East; The soundtrack features Jung Kook of BTS, Nicki Minaj, Maluma, Myriam Fares, Trinidad Cardona, Davido, AISHA, Ozuna, Gims, Lil Baby, Tears for Fears, Balqees, Nora Fatehi, Manal, Rahma Riad, Nasser Al Kubaisi, Ayed and Haneen Hussein

Football fans, music lovers and people everywhere can join the beat and get closer to the greatest football show on Earth with today’s launch of the first-ever FIFA World Cup™ Official Soundtrack.

FIFA Sound, which combines the universal languages of music and football, has spearheaded the launch of the soundtrack, which you can download here (https://bit.ly/3UEMbWZ) today.

Released by Universal Arabic Music, Universal Music Group, Republic Records, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Official Soundtrack is packed full of uplifting anthems, showcasing the brightest international artists and diverse musical genres, setting the tone for a truly global celebration.

From the electric collaboration of Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Fares for Tukoh Taka, the first-ever Official FIFA Fan Festival™ Anthem, to Dreamers, BTS star Jung Kook’s inspirational song that lit up the Opening Ceremony, the tracks mirror the worldwide excitement surrounding the FIFA World Cup.

In total, the songs on the soundtrack have garnered more than 300 million views on YouTube. Dreamers and Tukoh Taka currently sit atop the YouTube Global Top Music Videos chart. Tukoh Taka reached number one in the iTunes Overall Songs Chart, while Dreamers hit the top spot in Billboard Digital Song Sales, Spotify Top Songs, and the Amazon International Best-Seller rankings.

Other tracks include Arhbo, which has grabbed the attention of fans as the popular pre-match walk-out music for players in Qatar, as well as Hayya Hayya (Better Together), The World is Yours to Take, and Light The Sky. The FIFA World Cup audio identity, which is used by the tournament’s Official Broadcast Partners in their coverage, also features.

Trinidad Cardona, Davido, AISHA, Ozuna, Gims, Lil Baby, Tears for Fears, Balqees, Nora Fatehi, Manal, Rahma Riad, Nasser Al Kubaisi, Ayed and Haneen Hussein are among the renowned artists on the soundtrack.

Multiple Grammy award-winning record producer RedOne, FIFA Creative Entertainment Executive, said: “I am incredibly proud to have delivered Dreamers, the biggest debut in FIFA World Cup history, attracting more than 60 million views on YouTube from all over the world. There have been official songs for previous editions of the FIFA World Cup, but never a multi-song soundtrack that brings to life the spirit of global unity and togetherness that has contributed towards the special atmosphere of this ground-breaking tournament.

“Distinctive global voices – including some of music’s biggest artists – are part of this story, and the infectious energy of this soundtrack will connect with those who love music, as well as football, across the planet.”

Monte Lipman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Republic Records, said: “The strength of the FIFA World Cup as a global spectacle gives the artists on this soundtrack a fantastic platform to reach a huge audience. The soundtrack will share the excitement of this joyous festival of football with enthusiasts across the planet and leave an inspiring legacy, not just in the Middle East, but worldwide. I’m proud to say that Wassim ‘SAL’ Slaiby and Universal Arabic Music share a similar mission as a label—to elevate artists, music, and culture from the MENA region on a global scale.”

Wassim ‘SAL’ Slaiby, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Arab Music, said: “It is a triumph and a true milestone for football and music, and by bringing together such a diverse range of artists and genres from across the globe, the tracklist celebrates the unity and unique atmosphere of the FIFA World Cup.”

Download the soundtrack here (https://bit.ly/3UEMbWZ) and watch the music video of the soundtrack here (https://bit.ly/3BZPwsH)

