During the Inclusive FinTech Forum 2025, JETA Holding (www.JETAHolding.com) reinforced its commitment to FinTech and trade expansion in Africa, leveraging its expertise in other industries, including healthcare and technology-driven solutions to position itself as a key player in the region’s digital transformation.

At the event, JETA engaged with leading industry stakeholders, established connections with potential partners, and explored investment opportunities to accelerate FinTech adoption and financial inclusion across Africa.

Haim Taib, Founder&President of Mitrelli Group and JETA Holding, emphasized on stage:

"FinTech is not just about technology—it’s about unlocking opportunity, fostering inclusion, and driving economic transformation. Across Africa, a new generation of creative entrepreneurs is emerging, bringing bold ideas and innovations that have the potential to redefine industries. However, true progress requires more than innovation; it demands the collective commitment of governments, private capital, and human talent working together to turn potential into impact. This is why JETA is making strategic investments in FinTech—not just to connect people, businesses, and communities with financial tools, but to lay the foundation for long-term, sustainable growth."

With a strong foundation in healthcare, cybersecurity, and ICT, JETA is expanding into FinTech and trade, leveraging its experience in complex regulatory environments and established relationships with governments, banks, and regulators.

JETA operates through three core subsidiaries:

Luanda Medical Center (LMC) – A leading hospital and clinic in Luanda, Angola, delivering high-quality healthcare services.

As JETA enters FinTech and trade, the company is looking to bridge financial technology with real-sector applications, including digital payments, lending, trade finance, and financial inclusion solutions.

JETA is actively seeking partnerships with investors, FinTech startups, and financial institutions to drive innovation and scale financial solutions across key African markets.

Doron Ben Sira, CEO of JETA Holding, added:

"FinTech is one of the most dynamic and transformative sectors in Africa, with enormous potential to accelerate financial inclusion and unlock new trade opportunities. At JETA, we don’t just invest in technology—we invest in building strong ecosystems. We connect capital, expertise, and markets to ensure that financial innovation doesn’t just grow but establishes itself as a sustainable engine for development. We are actively seeking the best companies and partnerships to build a more integrated and accessible digital future in Africa."

Expanding Across Africa

JETA is more than an investor—it is a business accelerator and growth enabler. Through its subsidiaries and strategic investments, JETA is building an ecosystem that connects technology, capital, and local expertise.

As part of its FinTech and trade expansion, JETA is focusing on high-growth markets, including Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Tanzania, Senegal, Mauritius, and Uganda.

With a proven track record in market expansion, JETA is committed to leveraging its regional presence and deep industry networks to build scalable and impactful financial solutions across the continent.

For more information or to schedule interviews with JETA Holding’s spokespersons, please contact:

Doron Ben Sira

+357 9974 3916

info@jetaholding.com