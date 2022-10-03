On September 30 (local time), members of Burkina Faso’s Armed Forces announced the deposition of Lieutenant-colonel Damiba, who had been in power since this January, the suspension of the constitution, the closure of the country’s land and air border, the curfew, as well as the suspension of all activities by political organizations and civil society.
Japan is deeply concerned about this situation, and strongly condemns the actions taken by the members of Burkina Faso’s Armed Forces, in line with the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), among others.
Japan calls for the prompt restoration of constitutional order in Burkina Faso.