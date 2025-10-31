Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan


From October 31 to November 4, Ms. KUNIMITSU Ayano, State Minster for Foreign Affairs of Japan, will visit the Arab Republic of Egypt as a Special Envoy of Ms. TAKAICHI Sanae, Prime Minister of Japan.

During her visit, State Minster KUNIMITSU will attend the ceremony to commemorate the opening of The Grand Egyptian Museum. She will also have discussions with high-level officials of Egypt on the peace in the Middle East and how to strengthen the bilateral relations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.