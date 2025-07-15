On July 15, commencing at 2:00 p.m. for approximately 35 minutes, Mr. IWAYA Takeshi, Minister for Foreign Affairs, held a meeting with Hon. Dhananjay Ramful, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Republic of Mauritius.
- At the outset, Minister Iwaya stated that Mauritius, located at a strategic point in the Indian Ocean connecting Asia and Africa, is an important partner in promoting a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)” based on the rule of law and that he would like to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries, taking advantage of the upcoming TICAD9 next month.
- In response, Minister Ramful expressed his gratitude for Japan's cooperation in various fields. He also referred to the good relations between the two countries and expressed his hope for further strengthening of the bilateral relations, particularly in the economic field.
- The two ministers concurred to advance initiatives such as maritime security with a view to achieving peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, also in view of the promotion of a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” (FOIP). They also reaffirmed that they will work together in order to increase investment from Japanese companies to Mauritius, which serves as a gateway for investment in Africa.
- The two ministers also exchanged views on issues, including regional situation in East Asia such as their policies toward North Korea including on the nuclear and missile issues as well as the abductions issue, United Nations Security Council reform, and other issues and concurred to further strengthening cooperation in regional and international arena. Minister Ramful expressed his support for Japan’s efforts toward immediate resolution of the abduction issue.