On August 20, commencing at 5:58 p.m. for approximately 20 minutes, Mr. IWAYA Takeshi, Minister for Foreign Affairs, held a meeting with Hon. Ms. Nancy Tembo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Malawi, who is visiting Japan to participate in the in the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9). The overview of the meeting is as follows:
- At the outset, Minister IWAYA referred that the cumulative number of Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteers dispatched to Malawi has exceeded 1,800, which is the biggest number in the world, and expressed his hope that young people will continue to play an active role as a bridge between the two countries. In response, Minister Tembo expressed hir appreciation for the contribution extended by Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteers as well as her intention to further develop the good bilateral relations that have been built up over many years.
- Following that, Minister IWAYA announced the launch of a new comprehensive cooperation initiative covering the Nacala Corridor region, which connects Zambia, Malawi, and Mozambique to the Indian Ocean, and stated that Japan will support the development of transportation infrastructure and industrial promotion in the surrounding areas. Minister IWAYA also stated that, in light of the serious food insecurity caused by recent floods and droughts, Japan has decided to provide food assistance to Malawi. In response, Minister Tembo expressed her gratitude for Japan’s support to date, while also touching on the One Village, One Product Movement. In addition, Minister Tembo expressed her desire to further strengthen bilateral relations, including strengthening economic ties through increased investment from Japan, while also expressing her hopes for cooperation in areas such as regional integration, infrastructure, minerals, and agriculture.
- The two ministers also concurred to further strengthening cooperation in responding to various regional and international challenges, such as policies towards North Korea including the nuclear and missile issues as well as the abductions issue, and the United Nations Security Council reform.