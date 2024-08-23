On August 23, commencing at 6:05 p.m. for approximately 25 minutes, Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, held a meeting with H.E. Dr. Badr ABDELATTY, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt, who is visiting Japan to attend the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial meeting. The summary of the meeting is as follows.

At the outset, Minister Kamikawa welcomed Minister Abdelatty to assume his post as Minister of Foreign Affairs and his visit to Japan.

Both sides took an inventory of Japan-Egypt economic cooperation until this year which marked the 70th anniversary of bilateral development cooperation, reviewed the progress in development of industrial, scientific and technological human resources in the Middle East and Africa through Japan-Egypt partnership, and concurred on continuing to deepen cooperation in various fields.

Both sides confirmed the importance of further developing Japan-Egypt relations, including in the run-up to TICAD 9 in 2025.

Minister Kamikawa stated that Japan supports the efforts made by Egypt with regard to the Situation surrounding Gaza, and the need to encourage all relevant parties to exercise maximum self-restraint, and to commit the negotiations on the hostage release and ceasefire.

Furthermore, the two sides also exchanged views on the cooperation in the international arena, including the situation in the Middle East and dealing with North Korea including the abductions issue.