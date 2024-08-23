On August 23, commencing at 4:45 p.m. for approximately 15 minutes, Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, held a meeting with H. E. Ambassador Albert SHINGIRO, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation of the Republic of Burundi, during his visit to Japan to attend Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting. The overview of the meeting is as follows:

At the outset of the meeting, Minister Kamikawa stated that Japan has continued to cooperate with Burundi during its difficult times and would like to continue to develop bilateral and international cooperation. In response, Minister Shingiro expressed his gratitude for Japan's support to Burundi and his desire to deepen cooperation with Japan in various fields including the mineral resources sector, through cooperation including the TICAD process.

The two ministers shared their view to work together to strengthen the regional connectivity.

The two ministers confirmed that they would further develop Japan-Burundi relations towards TICAD 9 in the coming year.

In addition, they exchanged views on international cooperation in such areas as Security Council reform.