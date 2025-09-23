The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) (http://ICIEC.IsDB.org), a Shariah-compliant multilateral insurer and member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, announced the signing of a facultative reinsurance agreement with Takaful Libya during the IsDB Group Day in Libya scheduled on 23 September 2025. The agreement enhances Takaful Libya’s capacity to underwrite Shariah-compliant export credit risks, thereby supporting the growth of Libyan exporters and contributing to the country’s economic recovery.

Under the arrangement, ICIEC will provide facultative reinsurance to selected export transactions insured by Takaful Libya. This will enable Takaful Libya to extend broader coverage to exporting companies and banks involved in cross-border trade, strengthening their resilience against payment risks and facilitating access to new markets.

“This agreement reflects ICIEC’s mandate to de-risk trade across our Member States by empowering local partners,” said Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, Chief Executive Officer of ICIEC. “By extending export credit reinsurance capacity and know-how to Takaful Libya, we will help Libyan exporters safeguard their receivables, strengthen their competitiveness in global markets, and contribute to rebuilding national trade flows in line with the development of Libyan external trade.” he added.

"There is no doubt that the services provided by ICIEC are of immense importance in supporting the economic development of member countries. One of the Corporation’s key missions is to strengthen and encourage exports by offering vital insurance coverage that empowers businesses to grow beyond borders. For Libya, this agreement represents more than just a financial arrangement—it is a new avenue of opportunity, a platform to boost and promote our exports, and a stepping stone toward greater economic growth. We are confident that this partnership will be a strong pillar in supporting Libya’s development journey, and we look forward to seeing more initiatives of this kind in the future, initiatives that do not only protect our economy but actively drive it forward." Stated Mr. Bashir Ali Khallat, General Manager, Takaful Insurance Company.

The partnership also paves the way for technical collaboration on key areas of underwriting, credit risk assessment, capacity building, and claims management. ICIEC’s support will allow Takaful Libya to strengthen its offerings to corporates and financial institutions while reinforcing prudential requirements.

The signing at IsDB Group Day highlights the Group’s commitment to building partnerships that mobilize trade and unlock opportunities across Member States. ICIEC and Takaful Libya will begin implementing the agreement immediately, with a focus on high-impact export sectors aligned with Libya’s national priorities.

About The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC):

As a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC Member States and promote intra-OIC trade and investment by providing credit enhancement and risk mitigation solutions. The Corporation is the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world and has been at the forefront of delivering a comprehensive suite of de-risking solutions to support cross-border trade and investment for its 50 Member States. ICIEC has maintained its "Aa3" rating with a stable outlook from Moody's for 17 consecutive years, positioning the Corporation among the leaders in the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) industry. Additionally, S&P has reaffirmed ICIEC’s “AA-” rating for the second year with a stable outlook. ICIEC's resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting practices, global reinsurance network, and strong risk management framework. Since inception, ICIEC has cumulatively insured over USD 121 billion in trade and investment, supporting key sectors such as energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture in its member states.

For more information, Visit http://ICIEC.IsDB.org

About Takaful Insurance Company:

Takaful Insurance Company was established in 2007 with an initial capital of ten million Libyan Dinars. In 2023, the capital was increased to fifteen million Libyan Dinars, with subscriptions made by businessmen and investors. In 2012, the company was fully transformed into a Takaful insurance model, thus becoming the first Takaful insurance company in Libya. It operates strictly in accordance with the provisions of Islamic Sharia, offering all types of insurance coverage based on these principles. The company has a dedicated Sharia Supervisory Board that ensures full compliance with the rules and objectives of Islamic Sharia.