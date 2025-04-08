Ireland’s Minister for International Development and Diaspora, Neale Richmond TD, has announced €1 million contribution to support the World Health Organization (WHO)-led efforts to tackle the outbreak of the Sudan virus disease (SVD) as part of the UN Uganda Emergency Appeal. This will be used to support surveillance, infection prevention and control, and risk communication for communities. This collaboration will help to strengthen the government national response capacity and ensure a timely end to the outbreak.

Minister Richmond said, “Ireland commends WHO and the Government of Uganda for the pro-active measures in addressing this Ebola outbreak. We are committed to supporting efforts to manage this emergency ensuring it is controlled, contained and ultimately defeated.”

Ambassador Kevin Colgan added that, “The WHO is also working on a ground-breaking clinical efficacy trial for a potential vaccine against the virus and other therapeutics. Ireland’s contribution will support these vital initiatives. Ireland remains a key partner to WHO in their efforts to combat disease and provide access to healthcare in some of the world’s most challenging environments.”

Uganda is currently facing a multi-district outbreak of the Sudan virus disease, with sporadic cases emerging in urban areas, with 12 confirmed cases recorded, 10 recoveries, two confirmed deaths, and multiple contacts under monitoring across six districts.

WHO is working closely with partners to support the Government of Uganda, through Ministry of Health to contain the outbreak.

Dr Kasonde Mwinga, WHO Representative to Uganda, said “WHO appreciates the trust from the embassy of Ireland in WHO by providing a significant flexible contribution to fight the current Ebola outbreak in Uganda. We commit to efficiently utilize the funds to support the most urgent needs of the response.”